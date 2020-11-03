Advertisement

Mexico Beach Planning and Zoning Board discusses visons for future of city

The Mexico Beach Planning and Zoning Board met Monday to discuss changes to properties throughout the city.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Recovery and rebuilding is an everyday process for those in Mexico Beach.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Board met Monday to discuss some smaller issues and changes throughout the city.

These included adjusting lot lines and setbacks for pieces of property to better suit the vision of the future of Mexico Beach.

They also discussed potential changes and additions to the wording of the comprehensive plan, mainly concerning the vision for the city as it rebuilds.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

