Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be the coldest night since the first week of March of this year. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s inland with 40s at the coast. Skies will be clear w/winds out of the NE at 5-10 mph. For Election Day highs will climb to near 70. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. As we move over the course of the week we will see temperatures increase and the humidity will increase. Right now we only have small rain chances this weekend (20%).

