Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Sunny and nice weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be the coldest night since the first week of March of this year. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s inland with 40s at the coast. Skies will be clear w/winds out of the NE at 5-10 mph. For Election Day highs will climb to near 70. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. As we move over the course of the week we will see temperatures increase and the humidity will increase. Right now we only have small rain chances this weekend (20%).

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Cool and sunny weather
Cool and sunny weather(WJHG)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Our coolest temperatures since last spring have returned to the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Monday Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Michaels
Sunny skies and cool highs in the mid 60s with a slightly breezy northerly wind.

Weather Forecast

Work Week Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
We'll see nothing but sunshine to kick off the work week.

News

SUNDAY EVENING WX 11-1-2020

Updated: 23 hours ago

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Halloween Forecast

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Enjoy the sunshine!

News

SATURDAY EVENING WX 10-31-2020

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Friday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:19 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
A wonderful fall feel today with cool highs near 70° this afternoon under abundant sunshine after a few morning clouds for some.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
In the wake of Zeta much cooler air is moving into the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Thursday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers head east through the midday with clouds decreasing into the afternoon as winds remain breezy but shift to the west. Temperatures will feel much more comfortable by the day's end.

Tropics Headlines

Wednesday Evening Zeta

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
Zeta will impact Northwest Florida overnight