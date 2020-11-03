Advertisement

Niceville man charges with soliciting minor

31-year-old Samuel C. Lepone was arrested in Walton County on a warrant obtained by HCSO investigators after he transmitted sexually explicit messages, videos, and other imagery via social media to an individual he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - An undercover operation conducted by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office culminated Tuesday, November 3, with the arrest of a Niceville man for the solicitation of a minor.

Lepone, who is currently in the Walton County Jail, is charged with using a computer to solicit a minor.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance.

