Advertisement

Not over until it’s over

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida was the laughing stock of the nation in 2000 and three statewide recounts in 2018 changed the outcome of the Agriculture Commissioner’s race.

Changes to Florida law have basically solved the problems of twenty years ago, but this election won’t be over until it’s over.

Unlike other states, votes in Florida are already being counted and have been for weeks.

By 7:30pm Tuesday, local supervisors will post the results for the nine million votes already cast.

But as we learned in 2000, Election Day isn’t the end.

“There are no winners on election night. I don’t care what the media says. The winners are determined once we’ve counted all the votes. And it takes a lot of time to count all the votes,” said Mark Earley, Vice President of the Florida Supervisors of Elections.

Nationwide, half the states allow mail ballots to arrive after Election Day.

Florida does not.

Monday began with 1.3 million mail ballots still outstanding and thousands of those mail ballots were being delivered to drop boxes across the state throughout the day.

“Anything we get late in the day on Election Day we likely will not have a chance to get all of the signatures verified for that, so those will be in process, and we’ll get to those either on Wednesday or Thursday after the election,” said Earley.

One of those mail ballots belongs to Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis.

“I’m going to walk it in. I’m going to bring it into the voting precinct,” said DeSantis.

Voters with spoiled mail ballots have until 5 pm Thursday to fix a bad signature or other problem.

“Overseas military. I think those are important votes,” said Earley.

More than 103,000 mail ballots were sent to military stateside and overseas.

Totals for how many have been returned are unknown.

“If they come in, they’ve got up until 10 days for us to receive their ballot,” said Earley.

Any of a handful of things can change a close race, which means this election won’t be over till it’s over.

Totals for recounts in races separated by less than a half of percent aren’t due until nine days after the election.

Final results aren’t due from the counties until the following Sunday the 15th, and Florida won’t officially certify the results until Tuesday, November 17th.

Latest News

News

Hiland Park Elementary School held its own election to get students involved in the voting process

Updated: moments ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Hiland Park Elementary School held its own election to get students involved in the voting process

News

Captain Anderson’s holds a grand opening Monday for its new event center

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Captain Anderson's held a grand opening Monday for its new event center.

News

Jury trials begin again as attorneys and court officials handle case backlog

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
After nearly six months of nothing, attorneys certainly had something to come back to.

News

All Bay County polling locations officially open ahead of Election Day

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
As of Monday, the Bay County Supervisor of Elections says more then 60% of registered voters in Bay County have cast their ballot.

News

Local center makes sure elderly residents make their votes count

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
The St. Andrews Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is making sure residents make their voices heard by hand delivering their ballots to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Chris Smith
Clear and cool weather continues in the panhandle

News

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Our coolest temperatures since last spring have returned to the panhandle

News

Teaching Kids to Vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
A local elementary school is holding a mock election to teach kids the importance of voting.

News

Caregivers Help Elderly Vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
Workers at the St. Andrews Bay Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center are picking up ballots to bring to their elderly residents to make sure their vote is counted.

News

Courts Backed-Up

Updated: 1 hour ago
An update on the court system and how the pandemic is causing a back-up.

News

Last Minute Poll Preps

Updated: 1 hour ago
We speak with the Supervisor of Elections about last minute preps before Election Day tomorrow.