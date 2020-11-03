Advertisement

Officials look back at transition from Mexico Beach Police Department to Bay County Sheriff’s Office

The Bay County Sheriff's Office has been in Mexico Beach for one year after the police department was dissolved.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Mexico Beach’s former police department was dissolved last October in favor of having the Bay County Sheriff’s Office take over.

In the last year, city officials say the switch has saved Mexico Beach some money and helped out in other areas as well.

“What it has done is it’s eliminated all of the personnel issues that we went through trying to staff in our little department,” said Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford says the transition has gone smoothly.

“We handpicked the deputies that went down there and a couple of them were previous Mexico Beach police officers that already had relationships in the communities,” said Ford. “I’m real proud of the team that we’ve picked. They’re very community service-oriented.”

Sheriff Ford also says it’s a more seamless process for Mexico Beach to access the sheriff’s department’s resources.

“Mexico Beach’s contract is basically paying for six deputies but they’ve got the resources of a 500-member agency with a 20-person criminal investigations division, a drug unit, a SWAT team, a bomb squad, and a helicopter,” said Ford.

As the city’s infrastructure and finances recover Sheriff Ford and Mexico Beach officials will talk about potential expansion.

“He’s not asking us to try to do more than we’re able to do and we’re able to work within whatever the confines of the Sheriff’s Department are,” said Mayor Cathey. “We’re well covered for right now and as we grow, we’ll probably have to cross that bridge.”

City officials say even more than the money saved, the deputies provide a greater sense of security for locals.

“From a money standpoint, we’re a little better off. But it gives us all a much better peace of mind that we have a professional force and they’re doing a great job,” said Cathey.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

