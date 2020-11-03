Advertisement

Two Walton County men arrested on separate child pornography charges

Two Walton County men have been arrested in less than two weeks by Walton County Sheriff’s Office on charges of child pornography.
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Two Walton County men have been arrested in less than two weeks by Walton County Sheriff’s Office on charges of child pornography.

After receiving several Cyber Tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant on August 25th at 93 Dune Lakes Circle, Terra Mar Apartments in Santa Rosa Beach.

During the execution of the search warrant information was obtained which identified Timothy Brunner, 29, as the suspect.

After completing numerous forensic evaluations of computers, tablets, and cell phones additional information was obtained to confirm Brunner possessed and uploaded child pornography with children as young as 6-9 years of age.

Brunner is charged with three counts of interstate transmission of child pornography, four counts of possession of child pornography, and the use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was arrested on October 30th and was given a $25,000 bond.

On November 3rd, WCSO SVU along with members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a search warrant on two separate apartments within the Heritage Apartment complex in DeFuniak Springs.

The search warrant was the result of four CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the search warrant, several images of child pornography were located on a cell phone in one of the apartments. Through digital forensic evaluations on scene, Robert Ammons was identified as the individual using the cell phone during the time child exploitation material was downloaded.

Ammons is charged with 50 or more counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. He was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail and is awaiting first appearance.

The Special Victims Unit continues to partner with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to apprehend those who seek to exploit our children. We want to remind parents and guardians to build working relationships with their children to help prevent child sexual exploitation.

