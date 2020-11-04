VERNON, Fla. (WJHG) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Derrick Buckbee. Derrick is in 10th grade at Vernon High School.

He was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Kathryn Jordan.

Mrs. Jordan says teaching Derrick is a pleasure, and she believes he will be successful in any adventure that comes his way.

Derrick says his favorite subjects are math and science, something he thinks will help him in his future plans.

“I want to go to college and hopefully be a botanist, like a plant scientist, and you take multiple courses on math and science," Derrick said. "It takes a lot of science and, I like science.”

