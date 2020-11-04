Advertisement

AJ Smith wins reelection as Franklin County Sheriff

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - AJ Smith was won reelection as Franklin County’s Sheriff.

Smith won a decisive victory over challenger Carl Whaley, tallying 82.11% of the vote with 5,580 votes. Whaley received 17.89% of the vote with 1,216 votes. Smith is excited about the opportunity to continue serving Franklin County, and has a number of fresh ideas for his role.

“One thing is continue what we’ve been doing which is provide a very high-level service to the community," Smith said. "Interacting with the community in a variety of ways, and just continuing to make Franklin County the best place in Florida to live.”

The next sheriff’s election is set to take place in 2024.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

