AJ Smith wins reelection as Franklin County Sheriff

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - AJ Smith was won reelection as Franklin County’s Sheriff.

Smith won a decisive victory over challenger Carl Whaley, tallying 82.11% of the vote with 5,580 votes. Whaley received 17.89% of the vote with 1,216 votes. Smith is excited about the opportunity to continue serving Franklin County, and has a number of fresh ideas for his role.

“One thing is continue what we’ve been doing which is provide a very high-level service to the community," Smith said. "Interacting with the community in a variety of ways, and just continuing to make Franklin County the best place in Florida to live.”

The next sheriff’s election is set to take place in 2024.

