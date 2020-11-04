Bay County Democrats push on as President Trump wins Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

A narrow race leaves President Trump the winner in Florida.

Tuesday night at the Bay County Democratic Headquarters, locals said the election had been unnerving for them all day but they remained optimistic.

It became apparent around 10 p.m. Florida would turn red this election.

However, Democrats point out even though Bay County’s vote was Republican, about 27% of voters voted blue. Democrats said that’s an increase from the 2016 election.

“If you go back in time and see where we were. Hillary Clinton got 24.57% of the vote, Joe Biden got 27.45% of the vote here in Bay County. So it increased significantly and that makes us hopeful because being hopeful is where we need to go," Democratic Women’s Club of Bay County board member Cherie Crim said.

Even so, the outcome is still upsetting to some.

“I’m very shocked. I figured with all the suffering and different things (President Trump) was saying in the past that he would be losing a lot more than he is. I’m very surprised he’s doing as good as he is,” local democrat Antonio Bellamy said.

Biden supporters believed the former Vice President would have done a lot of good for the people of Bay County.

“I think he offers an important step forward for economic opportunity for tax relief and justice for people making less than $400,000. And I think the people of Panama City and Bay County recognize that truth matters; that a president can’t repeatedly make false statements and be an effective leader," Biden Victory Center Director Alvin Peters said.

Supporters said if President is officially reelected, they will continue to peacefully work together with Republicans. They by no means want any narrative of “us v. them.”

