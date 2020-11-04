Advertisement

Bay County Supervisor of Elections discusses 2020 election results

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Anderson, joined us Wednesday morning to talk about the 2020 election results.

Anderson says the elections went smooth across the county.

As for results, they are not anticipating a re-count for any of their races.

Watch Paris’s full live interview from NewsChannel 7 Today above!

