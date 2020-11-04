Advertisement

Doug Moore is unofficial winner of Bay County District 4 seat

By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six candidates were in the running for the Bay County District Four commission seat formerly held by Keith Baker.

With all Bay County precincts reporting Doug Moore is the unofficial winner with nearly 23 percent of the vote and more than 18,000 votes.

Moore says he’s been very involved with helping Bay County recover from Hurricane Michael and navigate the pandemic so he believes he’ll be able to hit the ground running and have an immediate impact for the Bay County Commission.

“With the change in title, I think I’ll be able to add some heft to the conversations with the organizations we’re going to be working with and knowing and having the relationships with them,” Moore said. “They know I’ve been helping the community as well so I think it will help with response and recovery.”

Right behind Moore was Keith Whitaker with more than 21.5 percent of the vote.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen says as of right now there will not be a recount but will wait until the official results are in to see if one is needed.

Here are the full unofficial results:

Thomas Cook: 17.01%

Paul Davis: 6.51%

Doug Moore: 22.95%

Eric Orme: 14.12%

Keith Whitaker: 21.68%

Robert Wright: 17.73%

