Ellana Schumacher and Kyrstyn Head are taking their softball game to the next level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Two softball studs, signing to play at the next level. Ellana Schumacher and Kyrstyn head taking their skills to college.

Ellana is headed to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, AL where she will study sonography. Kyrstyn is headed to Gulf Coast to play for the Lady Commodores where she has plans to study psychology. As for the recruiting process, both girls say, despite a different spring season due to COVID-19, both had a fairly smooth journey.

The girls still have their senior season left with the Lady Braves, but both excited to continue their softball journey in college.

