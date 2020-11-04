Advertisement

Florida Department of Transportation updates us on plans for Highway 390

By Natalie Williams
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It seems like Highway 390 in Bay County has been under construction for forever. Not quite, but residents may be to differ.

The roadway has been under construction since before Hurricane Michael. And the intersection between Jenks Avenue and 390 has caused a lot of issues for drivers, but more so for the residents who live in the area.

Ian Satter, the Public Information Officer for the Florida Department of Transportation, tells us completion of 390 is still on track despite what may seem like many delays.

“We have actually been able to keep on track with all of our projects here in Bay County, even after Hurricane Michael and Sally had come through the area, crews can anticipate things and be ready,” Satter said.

One of the three highway segments is set to be completed by the middle of 2021.

“So the segment from Baldwin to Jenks is anticipated to wrap up in the middle of 2021, we will follow that up with Jenks to 77, that should wrap up the next year in 2022, and the final segment from 23rd Street to Baldwin should wrap up in 2024," Satter said.

Satter adds while construction is going on, the road may become more congested and drivers need to stay alert.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Statewide Voting Goes Smoothly

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Despite record numbers of mail ballots and early voting, Florida's Secretary of State says the state saw medium to high turnout on Election Day.

News

Tourism tax referendum passes in Walton County

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The Tourist Development Tax will be expanded to include north Walton County.

News

Tony Anderson projected to be re-elected to District 5 Walton County Commission seat

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Tony Anderson will likely be re-elected to his seat on the Walton County Board of County Commissioners.

News

Doug Moore is unofficial winner of Bay County District 4 seat

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
With all Bay County precincts reporting Doug Moore is the unofficial winner with nearly 23 percent of the vote and more than 18,000 votes.

News

Lou Roberts reflects on his time as Jackson County Sheriff

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Lou Roberts served Jackson County for twelve years as Sheriff, and he said his success would not have been possible without his staff and the great citizens of Jackson County.

Latest News

News

Long anticipated Election Day is still bringing in a steady flow of voters

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Dani Travis
Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said there's still a steady flow of voters on Election Day.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Cooler weather now will be replaced by warmer and more humid weather later in the week.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
The coolest weather is behind us with warmer and more humid weather on the way.

News

Franklin County Elections

Updated: 4 hours ago
The important races here are the sheriff's race and the superintendent race. Grayson will be an hour ahead of us, so he will likely have results sooner.

News

Jackson County Elections

Updated: 4 hours ago
We are looking specifically at the sheriff and superintendent races. The current sheriff is not seeking reelection, so there will be a brand new sheriff.