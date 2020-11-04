Florida Department of Transportation updates us on plans for Highway 390

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It seems like Highway 390 in Bay County has been under construction for forever. Not quite, but residents may be to differ.

The roadway has been under construction since before Hurricane Michael. And the intersection between Jenks Avenue and 390 has caused a lot of issues for drivers, but more so for the residents who live in the area.

Ian Satter, the Public Information Officer for the Florida Department of Transportation, tells us completion of 390 is still on track despite what may seem like many delays.

“We have actually been able to keep on track with all of our projects here in Bay County, even after Hurricane Michael and Sally had come through the area, crews can anticipate things and be ready,” Satter said.

One of the three highway segments is set to be completed by the middle of 2021.

“So the segment from Baldwin to Jenks is anticipated to wrap up in the middle of 2021, we will follow that up with Jenks to 77, that should wrap up the next year in 2022, and the final segment from 23rd Street to Baldwin should wrap up in 2024," Satter said.

Satter adds while construction is going on, the road may become more congested and drivers need to stay alert.

