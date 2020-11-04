Advertisement

Long anticipated Election Day is still bringing in a steady flow of voters

By Dani Travis
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Election Day is here and with that comes the last minute voters. Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said there has been a steady flow of people all day. Andersen said this is his definition of voter turnout:

“To vote, makes the difference between going to a turnout and not to turnout. So, if you’re not voting you’re not part of the turnout and if you’re voting you’re part of the turnout. so I’d encourage you to go ahead and vote,” said Andersen.

With 14 voting sites in Bay County, Andersen said more than 80,000 people out of 124,653 registered voters have cast their ballot so far and that number is still climbing. He says he does anticipate crowds will pick up towards the end of Tuesday night.

“I would encourage you not to be that voter in the last minute of the last of the last hour that’s being in a line because you waited until the very last minute to go ahead and cast that ballot,” said Andersen.

Voters at the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office tell us why they decided to wait until the last night to vote, with Andersen adding it’s also just tradition.

“Why did I wait until the last minute? I don’t know. Maybe I was skeptical about voting because I’ve never done it before,” said one voter.

“Well you know all the facts by then and you’ve had plenty of time to see if anything crazy happens at the last minute,” said another voter.

“We had some personal reasons come up so we weren’t able to make it to the sites so they made it very convenient to drop off our mail-in ballot,” said a third voter.

Andersen says he believes COVID-19 has had minimal effect on voting locally, saying only a few more vote-by-mail ballots were cast than in past elections. He adds that security has not been a problem today as well.

