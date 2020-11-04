Advertisement

Lou Roberts reflects on his time as Jackson County Sheriff

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The job of Jackson County Sheriff was up for election Tuesday night. Sheriff Lou Roberts reflected on his time serving the county.

Lou Roberts served Jackson County for 12 years as Sheriff, and he said his success would not have been possible without his staff and the great citizens of Jackson County.

Sheriff Roberts has been in law enforcement for 44 years and he said he has seen so much change during his career.

From the discovery of DNA, to new technology and social media, Roberts says he hopes that the new sheriff will take those tools and accomplish what he had started.

Sheriff Roberts said he was thankful for the trust Jackson County has had in him.

“It’s been very rewarding; I’ve had opportunities and been blessed with many opportunities to help the people of Jackson County,” said Roberts. “I’m very humbled that they have entrusted the security of this county in me and my staff.”

Donnie Edenfield won the race to be Jackson County’s new sheriff.

