Advertisement

National Guard on alert in Florida

On Election Day, the National Guard was on alert if needed at polling locations around Florida.
On Election Day, the National Guard was on alert if needed at polling locations around Florida.(AP)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The Secretary of State says all 6,000 precincts opened on time across Florida Tuesday morning.

Technology issues were reported in two counties, and security was tight in the Capitol and elsewhere.

As polls opened, the 43 degree temperature was the coolest of the fall so far in North Florida.

“I wanted to get it over with and done before I head off to work,” said Leon County Voter Emily Lockard.

Inside, it took the first voter seven minutes to cast the first ballot.

“I just felt like I don’t want to worry about signatures not matching if I dropped it in the mail box. I just wanted to know my vote was going to count and not have to worry about it,” said Leon County Voter Daniel Voyer.

“I always vote on Election Day,” said Leon County Voter Mary Rose Stone.

As of of 11 AM, 1.2 million mail ballots were still outstanding.

Thousands were being turned in at drop boxes across the state.

Security at the state elections office was beefed up, and the Secretary of State acknowledged the National Guard was on alert.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Florida national guard is activating a number of soldiers who will be available to assist the state, standing by to assist local law enforcement and their communities as needed,” said Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee.

One lawsuit was filed by an incumbent Hillsborough County judge who was eliminated in the primary.

Elections experts told us more lawsuits will come.

How many depends on how close the results.

“Both sides are going to be looking very closely at either finding votes, or un-finding votes. And that’s really what causes the litigation,” said Attorney Lori Killinger.

There have been complaints of long lines in some counties, prompting some to call it voter intimidation, but the law says voters still in line when the polls close will be allowed to vote.

Under state law, all elections lawsuits must be filed in the state’s capital.

In anticipation, the chief judge there has added three judges to the civil bench, just in case there is a flood of suits.

Latest News

News

Franklin County Elections

Updated: moments ago
The important races here are the sheriff's race and the superintendent race. Grayson will be an hour ahead of us, so he will likely have results sooner.

News

Jackson County Elections

Updated: moments ago
We are looking specifically at the sheriff and superintendent races. The current sheriff is not seeking reelection, so there will be a brand new sheriff.

News

Hwy. 390 Construction

Updated: moments ago
An update on the Hwy. 390 construction project. What's the timeline and how are drivers impacted?

News

Walton County Elections

Updated: moments ago
Kellie talks about the Walton County tax referendum and commissioner race.

News

Bay County Republican Headquarters

Updated: moments ago
Olivia will set the scene at the campaign headquarters. We will have reaction from the local races and the presidential results.

Latest News

News

Bay County Democratic Headquarters

Updated: moments ago
Gretchen will set the scene at the campaign headquarters. We will want reaction from the local races and the presidential results.

News

Voter Turnout

Updated: moments ago
An update on election day. How are things going? How's turnout?

News

Niceville man charges with soliciting minor

Updated: 2 hours ago
An undercover operation conducted by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office culminated Tuesday, November 3, with the arrest of a Niceville man for the solicitation of a minor.

News

Two Walton County men arrested on separate child pornography charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two Walton County men have been arrested in less than two weeks by Walton County Sheriff’s Office on charges of child pornography.

News

Local law enforcement issues warning about Gulf Power scam

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say several BCSO employees received these scam phone calls Monday, and they said other residents of Bay County are also starting to report receiving them.