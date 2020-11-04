Advertisement

New deaths reported in Wednesday’s COVID-19 update

Health officials say 17,131 people have died from the virus in the state.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 821,123 cases reported. There are 810,256 cases involving Florida residents and 10,867 in non-Florida residents.

Bay County is reporting 7,013 cases. This includes 6,787 residents and 226 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 138 people have died from the virus and 396 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, 16 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 6,722 cases. This includes 6,652 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 69 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 130 people have died from the virus. 347 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, 33 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,620 cases. 2,339 of the cases are residents and 281 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 30 deaths from the virus and 130 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, four people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,270 cases. 1,259 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 79 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are two people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 956 cases. There are 940 residents and 16 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 13 deaths reported and 36 hospitalizations. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is one person in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,229 cases. There are 3,184 local cases and 45 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 83 deaths and 191 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, 10 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 734 cases, 732 are residents and two are non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 15 people have died and 40 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 964 cases. They are 953 residents and 11 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 56 hospitalizations reported. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are two people in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 791 cases. There are 785 residents and six non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 87. Four deaths have been reported. 10 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 543 cases of COVID-19. 542 are residents and one non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 88 years-old. 11 people have died and 15 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 2:46 p.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 23 available adult ICU beds out of the 141 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there are 23 adult ICU beds available in our area.
