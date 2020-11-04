Advertisement

Tony Anderson projected to be re-elected to District 5 Walton County Commission seat

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tony Anderson will likely be re-elected to his seat on the Walton County Board of County Commissioners.

District 5 covers most of Walton County south of Highway 98, so issues like customary use, over-development, and beach vending are a big deal for people living in this district.

Anderson said as incumbent, Tuesday was just another day of working for him, and added he will continue to work on projects he’s already started since being elected in 2016.

“I’m honored and humbled to be re-elected, I’ve been a long-time, 65 year plus Walton County resident, it’s really humbling for the people you know to have confidence in you,” Anderson said.

He also complimented Carolynn Zonia on her campaign and thanked her for her participation in the race.

