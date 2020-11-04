Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather is on the way to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be another cool night here in the panhandle w/lows in the 40s inland to near 50 at the coast. Skies will remain clear and winds will be light. As we move into Wednesday it will be sunny and warmer with highs reaching the mid 70s. Winds will be E/NE at 5-10 mph. The trend over the rest of the week will be for warmer and more humid conditions to return to Northwest Florida. By the weekend highs will near 80 w/lows in the 60s. Low end rain chances may also return.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
The coolest weather is behind us with warmer and more humid weather on the way.

Weather Forecast

Election Day Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Michaels
Sunny skies and seasonally cool temperatures for NWFL today.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:27 PM CST
|
By Chris Smith
Clear and cool weather continues in the panhandle

News

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:07 PM CST
Our coolest temperatures since last spring have returned to the panhandle

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday Forecast

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:52 AM CST
|
By Ryan Michaels
Sunny skies and cool highs in the mid 60s with a slightly breezy northerly wind.

Weather Forecast

Work Week Forecast

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:23 PM CST
|
By Grayson Jarvis
We'll see nothing but sunshine to kick off the work week.

News

SUNDAY EVENING WX 11-1-2020

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:22 PM CST

Weather Forecast

Halloween Forecast

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Enjoy the sunshine!

News

SATURDAY EVENING WX 10-31-2020

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Friday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:19 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
A wonderful fall feel today with cool highs near 70° this afternoon under abundant sunshine after a few morning clouds for some.