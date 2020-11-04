Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be another cool night here in the panhandle w/lows in the 40s inland to near 50 at the coast. Skies will remain clear and winds will be light. As we move into Wednesday it will be sunny and warmer with highs reaching the mid 70s. Winds will be E/NE at 5-10 mph. The trend over the rest of the week will be for warmer and more humid conditions to return to Northwest Florida. By the weekend highs will near 80 w/lows in the 60s. Low end rain chances may also return.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

