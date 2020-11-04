Advertisement

Unofficial results say Donnie Edenfield has won the Jackson County Sheriff’s race

Edenfield will take office in January 2021.
Edenfield will take office in January 2021.
By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the big races in Jackson County Tuesday night was the Sheriff’s race.

Unofficial results say life-long Jackson County native Donnie Edenfield has won with 63% of the vote.

Edenfield began his career in the criminal justice system in 1994 and is currently the Regional Training Manager for the North Florida Region of Probation and Parole.

Edenfield looks forward to his plans for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Unity within and teamwork and working with other agencies closely,” said Edenfield. “The biggest thing is we’re going to make service to our community and citizens a top priority. You put them first, and everything else will fall into place.”

Current Sheriff Lou Roberts will be retiring after 12 years as Sheriff. Edenfield will take office in January.

