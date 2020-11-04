Unofficial results say Steve Benton has won the Superintendent of Jackson County Schools race

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The other big race over in Jackson County was for Superintendent of Jackson County Schools.

Steve Benton has served once before as the Superintendent of Jackson County Schools and unofficial results say he won the race again Tuesday night by 56.83% of the vote, unseating incumbent Larry Moore.

Benton has worked in the school system for 48 years, currently as the Principal at W. R. Toler K-8 school in Bristol.

Benton plans on being present in the community to work on problems that will make the schools better.

“Get to talking to people and find out exactly what has happened in the last four years, what the problem is,” said Benton. “Going to the schools and talking to the teachers. Actually going in and working with administrators and supporting what needs to be done.”

Benton says he appreciates everyone’s support and looks forward to returning to Jackson County.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.