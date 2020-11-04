Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies prevailing once again today. It’s once again chilly enough for the extra layer this morning as well.

Temperatures are starting out largely in the 40s, a little closer 50 on the coast. So we’ll need to dress warmly out the door this morning. But make it something you can easily shed later into the day as we’ll warm nicely under another sunny sky. In fact, we may even reach up closely to the 60s by the end of the morning drive, and well into the 70s by the afternoon. Daytime highs today top out around 75°. Under sunshine, that will feel very pleasant today. But in the shade, it still may feel a bit cool.

Meanwhile, high pressure continues to move toward the Mid-Atlantic, and the Northern Gulf Coast sits at the base of this ridge. The clockwise winds around that high will start to feature a more easterly component to the winds over the next coming days. That will lead toward a bit of a warm up heading our way into the end of the week and most certainly by the weekend. The increasing easterly flow will also be a more humid breeze that will increase our moisture content and bring us a bit more cloud cover by then as well. Highs over the end of the week return to a more average upper 70s, while the weekend will be closer to 80 degrees.

We’ll have to turn our attention back to the tropics by the weekend as Eta figures to move across Cuba and into the Florida Straits. Increased lift from around that system may lead toward a few stray showers developing in our skies by the weekend or early next week. The easterly flow across the Florida Peninsula may also steer Eta into the Gulf. That’s something we’ll have to closely monitor as a possibility, and should see in the forecast cone for Eta by the weekend or early next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine returns to our skies with highs in the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running mainly sunny into tomorrow with our warming trend taking over into the rest of the week and weekend.

