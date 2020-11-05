Advertisement

A new vision for St. Andrews laid out in a new neighborhood plans draft report

A new vision for St. Andrews after Hurricane Michael
A new vision for St. Andrews after Hurricane Michael(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Hoping to improve the quality of life after Hurricane Michael, many in our community have made their voices heard on how to improve the St. Andrews area. This citizen driven effort helped to create the neighborhood plans draft report.

Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said they’re creating a new vision for St. Andrews. McQueen said they’re also keeping in mind how they can stimulate the economy. The plan includes rebuilding near the marina, wider sidewalks, more parking lots and outdoor venues and parks.

“We’ve brought in subject matter expertise to help us ensure that as we rebuild, that we’re rebuilding each one of these great communities with the new features that all citizens are looking for. Walk ability, bike ability, live ability,” McQueen said.

Uncles Ernie’s Owner Sean Lyon said he hopes these new additions will bring more people to the area.

“I think it’s going to do great things for us. Mr. McQueen and Jimmy Sims, they’ve all been working on it. I know they have big plans down here,” Lyon said.

McQueen said they’re currently working with FEMA to get the funding approved, but hopes to see upgrades and improvements within two years. McQueen says the entire planning process has been exciting to see because it’s been a citizen driven process.

The complete neighborhood draft plans can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver in Cottondale Halloween hayride crash dies
Florida’s new minimum wage is already raising concerns from local businesses
Four out of six amendments clear the finish line
Florida Department of Transportation updates us on plans for Highway 390
Walton County voter faces problem at the polls

Latest News

Grand opening for new laboratory at St. Andrews Waste Water Treatment Plant
Half-cent sales surtax passes for Doctors Memorial Hospital
Local city manager honored with Gene Wright Municipal Resilience Award
Rep. Jay Trumbull appointed as Appropriations Committee Chair