A new vision for St. Andrews laid out in a new neighborhood plans draft report

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Hoping to improve the quality of life after Hurricane Michael, many in our community have made their voices heard on how to improve the St. Andrews area. This citizen driven effort helped to create the neighborhood plans draft report.

Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said they’re creating a new vision for St. Andrews. McQueen said they’re also keeping in mind how they can stimulate the economy. The plan includes rebuilding near the marina, wider sidewalks, more parking lots and outdoor venues and parks.

“We’ve brought in subject matter expertise to help us ensure that as we rebuild, that we’re rebuilding each one of these great communities with the new features that all citizens are looking for. Walk ability, bike ability, live ability,” McQueen said.

Uncles Ernie’s Owner Sean Lyon said he hopes these new additions will bring more people to the area.

“I think it’s going to do great things for us. Mr. McQueen and Jimmy Sims, they’ve all been working on it. I know they have big plans down here,” Lyon said.

McQueen said they’re currently working with FEMA to get the funding approved, but hopes to see upgrades and improvements within two years. McQueen says the entire planning process has been exciting to see because it’s been a citizen driven process.

The complete neighborhood draft plans can be found here.

