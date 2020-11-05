Bay District Schools to screen 2nd graders for gifted services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Over the next few weeks Bay District Schools second grade students will have the opportunity to be screened for what is described as gifted services.

With the reduction of the student population because of the pandemic and Hurricane Michael, school officials also realized there was a decline in the identification of exceptional learners.

The process will begin with the screening of second graders since that is an ideal time to identify the traits exceptional learners demonstrate.

Students identified as exceptional will be provided additional instruction in areas aligned with the students' talents whether it is in the normal academic realm, STEM curriculum, music or the arts.

Kimberly Edwards, director Of exceptional student education said, “These are often our innovators, ones that are go getters that go out and do great things in the world and so we want to make sure that their education is enriched and that we give them the tools that they need to be successful.”

BDS Gifted Instructional Specialist Kathy Easom added, “As long as they’re doing something that interests them, boy they are keyed in on it. So obviously that’s the preferential thing to do. Find something that sparks them and that they’re excited about learning and delving into.”

Teachers who are interested in becoming certified as Exceptional Learning Instructors can become certified for free by taking the appropriate courses at the district’s in-house Beacon Learning Center.

