BDS officials cancel football game after likely COVID-19 exposure

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A local high school football game scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled after a “likely COVID-19 exposure.”

Bay District School officials say the exposure at a local high school involved many members of the school’s football team. Officials say out of an abundance of caution and with the guidance from the local and state Department of Health officials, the game between Mosley High School and Arnold High School has been canceled.

“We recognize that this decision will be upsetting to many who were looking forward to this event but Bay District Schools is 100 percent committed to the safety and security of our students and staff and we are always going to follow the guidance of health experts when it comes to Covid-19,” the press release said.

If you bought tickets to the game and need a refund, school district officials say to reach out to the school’s athletic director next week.

Officials say player involved and their parents are being contacted now. Any players with questions are encouraged to reach out to their coaches or principal.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.