Advertisement

BDS officials cancel football game after likely COVID-19 exposure

Officials say player involved and their parents are being contacted now. Any players with questions are encouraged to reach out to their coaches or principal.
Officials say player involved and their parents are being contacted now. Any players with questions are encouraged to reach out to their coaches or principal.(WCTV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A local high school football game scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled after a “likely COVID-19 exposure.”

Bay District School officials say the exposure at a local high school involved many members of the school’s football team. Officials say out of an abundance of caution and with the guidance from the local and state Department of Health officials, the game between Mosley High School and Arnold High School has been canceled.

“We recognize that this decision will be upsetting to many who were looking forward to this event but Bay District Schools is 100 percent committed to the safety and security of our students and staff and we are always going to follow the guidance of health experts when it comes to Covid-19,” the press release said.

If you bought tickets to the game and need a refund, school district officials say to reach out to the school’s athletic director next week.

Officials say player involved and their parents are being contacted now. Any players with questions are encouraged to reach out to their coaches or principal.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver in Cottondale Halloween hayride crash dies
Florida’s new minimum wage is already raising concerns from local businesses
Four out of six amendments clear the finish line
Florida Department of Transportation updates us on plans for Highway 390
Walton County voter faces problem at the polls

Latest News

Rep. Jay Trumbull appointed as Appropriations Committee Chair
Officer-involved shooting leaves wanted fugitive dead in Crestview
Fire on Eglin Air Force Base injures one
Golden Apple Award goes to...