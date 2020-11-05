David Collier named as new Panama City Fire Department Chief

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The City of Panama City has named David Collier as the new Fire Chief for the Panama City Fire Department.

Collier has been with the city of Panama City for the last 13 years, and made his way from a level entry firefighter to Battalion Chief.

There were around 25 people who applied for the position for Fire Chief and City Manager Mark McQueen tells us Collier was the best fit for the job.

“We were looking for somebody with experience, somebody who had proven leadership abilities, also somebody that understood our city and the needs for the growth of the city. The city is moving in a new direction, and it is going to be needing new fire stations, new capabilities, and clearly David is the guy who is going to help us receive and achieve those objectives for the city," McQueen said.

Collier says he couldn’t be more honored to be named the new Fire Chief.

“I know that Mr. McQueen and everyone else in the city has the best interest of the Department and moving forward they felt that I was the best candidate to do that, because I meet their vision and desire to move forward and we are going to do just that," David Collier said.

Collier will be sworn in as Fire Chief at the City Commission meeting on Tuesday, November 10th.

