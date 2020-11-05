Advertisement

Driver in Cottondale Halloween hayride crash dies

The driver in a Halloween car accident in Washington County has died from his injuries.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Michael Corbin, 46, of Chipley, died Nov. 2 at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Panama City, according to his obituary.

Halloween night, multiple people were injured after a local church’s hayride was hit by another vehicle.

A car collided with the hayride going down Corbin Road in Cottondale, a mile from the Cornerstone Fellowship Church.

“It is a very eye-opening experience, to wake you up and see that God did have his hand upon my children and ya know, not knowing when I got there what was gonna be and all I could say is lord let them be alright and ya know to get there and see that not just my children but all the children were safe, and not harmed,” said Mark Blaylock, Pastor of Cornerstone Fellowship Church.

Witnesses said the accident could have been worse.

“It was definitely miraculous. If the situation would have happened any other way, there would have been so many kids that were seriously injured, and I can only say that God had his hand of protection around us,” said Lindsey Blaylock, who was involved in the accident.

Mark Blaylock also said seeing everyone in church the next morning was a big sigh of relief.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

