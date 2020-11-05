Advertisement

Fire on Eglin Air Force Base injures one

A sign at the entrance to Eglin Air Force Base, in Okaloosa County, Florida. (Credit: CBS via Google Street View)
A sign at the entrance to Eglin Air Force Base, in Okaloosa County, Florida. (Credit: CBS via Google Street View)(KKTV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG) - One person was injured when a fire broke out on Eglin Air Force Base Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the base says the 96th Test Wing first responders put out the fire at the Air Force Research Lab’s High Explosive Research and Development Facility. They say one person was injured and taken to an area hospital.

The fire started around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver in Cottondale Halloween hayride crash dies
Florida’s new minimum wage is already raising concerns from local businesses
Four out of six amendments clear the finish line
Florida Department of Transportation updates us on plans for Highway 390
Walton County voter faces problem at the polls

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting leaves wanted fugitive dead in Crestview
Golden Apple Award goes to...
Florida releases Thursday’s COVID-19 update
Record lionfish caught off Destin