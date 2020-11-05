Fire on Eglin Air Force Base injures one

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG) - One person was injured when a fire broke out on Eglin Air Force Base Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the base says the 96th Test Wing first responders put out the fire at the Air Force Research Lab’s High Explosive Research and Development Facility. They say one person was injured and taken to an area hospital.

The fire started around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say the incident is under investigation.

