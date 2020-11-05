Florida releases Thursday’s COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Florida has 827,380 cases reported. There are 816,376 cases involving Florida residents and 11,004 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 17,170 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 7,060 cases. This includes 6,833 residents and 227 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 138 people have died from the virus and 396 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, 15 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 6,823 cases. This includes 6,752 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 70 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 130 people have died from the virus. 350 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, 34 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,642 cases. 2,359 of the cases are residents and 283 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 30 deaths from the virus and 130 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, nine people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,280 cases. 1,269 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 80 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, there is one person in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 962 cases. There are 945 residents and 17 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 13 deaths reported and 36 hospitalizations. As of Thursday afternoon, there is no one in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,264 cases. There are 3,218 local cases and 46 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 83 deaths and 192 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, 13 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 746 cases, 744 are residents and two are non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 15 people have died and 40 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Thursday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 979 cases. They are 976 residents and 11 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 57 hospitalizations reported. As of Thursday afternoon, there are two people in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 792 cases. There are 786 residents and six non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 87. Four deaths have been reported. 10 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 543 cases of COVID-19. 542 are residents and one non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 88 years-old. 11 people have died and 15 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 12:02 p.m. Thursday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 27 available adult ICU beds out of the 143 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

