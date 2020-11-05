Advertisement

Florida’s new minimum wage is already raising concerns from local businesses

A Hook'd Pier Bar employee said the new Florida minimum wage will be devastating to small businesses
By Dani Travis
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Elections often offer proposed laws to vote on. One in this last election was raising Florida’s minimum wage. Amendment Two, which eventually raises the minimum wage to $15 an hour, passed with 61% of the vote. It was touted to create what is called a “liveable wage.”

“So that means that’s the minimum amount of money you would need to be able to afford your necessities and not have to rely on government assistance,” CareerSource Gulf Coast Director of Communications Brittany Rock said.

Rock said concerns remain for local small businesses who can’t afford to pay the new minimum wage. The increase goes into effect next September starting with a $1 raise and going up a dollar a year until 2026.

“They [businesses] may have to turn to alternative means, whether that is laying off some workforce or reducing hours of their current employees,” said Rock.

We talked to more than 15 local businesses Wednesday, ranging from mini-golf and amusement parks, to bars and restaurants - all refusing to comment on the controversial subject, except local restaurant Hook’d Pier Bar employee Ann McGrory, who says why she voted against Amendment Two.

“I thought there’s no way they could do this. This is going to crush small businesses,” said McGrory.

McGrory says small businesses will have to raise prices of whatever they’re selling to make up the money they’ll have to pay their employees.

“People aren’t going to be able to afford to come here. It’s going to cost more, I mean your hotels are going to increase in prices. I mean we may lose some of our tourist attractions,” said McGrory.

While McGrory said this could be devastating moving forward, Rock says it will definitely change how businesses will hire employees. Rock adds that organizations that represent small businesses, including the Florida Chamber of Commerce, did speak out against Amendment Two prior to the election saying it will significantly impact our hospitality industry.

