Golden Apple Award goes to...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This week’s Golden Apple winner is Steve Beck of Bay Haven Charter Academy.

Mr. Beck is not new to the Golden Apple award, in fact he has won a Golden Apple twice before.

He was nominated by two of his students who say Mr. Beck makes learning math fun.

Mr. Beck said when he first started teaching, someone told him to just be himself. He says he still uses that advice today.

He says he enjoys to joke around and laugh, and his students say he sometimes sings.

Mr. Beck says the environment in his classroom not only helps the students have fun, but also learn.

“I try to make my classroom and comfortable, safe place, so we have a lot of fun," Beck said. "I love to joke around and laugh and as well as try to stay focused and get stuff done.”

