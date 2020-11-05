Advertisement

Jackson County Schools offering free flu shots

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Schools have found a way to help prepare staff and students for flu season.

The Jackson County School District partnered with the county health department to offer flu shots for kindergarten through 12th grade students and school staff. The shots are free.

Students needed to return a signed parent consent form to receive the shot.

The flu shots were given in Graceville schools Wednesday. One parent says this makes safety very convenient for them.

“I think it’s a good thing the school is offering a flu shot because we don’t have to take off of work. It’s good for the kids with so much sickness,” said Lateisha Bell. “I just think it’s a good thing they’re offering it.”

The flu shots will be offered at different Jackson County schools throughout November.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Steve Benton familiar with old job

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Benton says he looks forward to getting Jackson County Schools going in the right direction.

News

Driver in Cottondale Halloween hayride crash dies

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The driver in a Halloween car accident in Washington County has died from his injuries.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Chris Smith
Warmer and more humid weather is on the way to the panhandle.

News

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The humidity & temperatures are on the increase here in the panhandle

Latest News

News

Florida’s new minimum wage is already raising concerns from local businesses

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Dani Travis
Candidates weren't the only ones on the ballot yesterday.

News

Bay District Schools to screen 2nd graders for gifted services

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Students identified as exceptional will be provided additional instruction in areas that are aligned with the students talents whether it is in the normal academic realm, STEM curriculum, music or the arts.

News

Looking back on local voting following Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
More than 90,000 Bay County residents voted in the recent General Election, according the Bay County Supervisor of Elections. Of those, 28,000 were voted by mail.

News

Florida’s election system hailed as national model

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
It may have taken 20 years, but Florida's election system is now being hailed as a national model.

News

David Collier named as new Panama City Fire Department Chief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Williams
City of Panama City names a new Fire Chief for the Panama City Fire Department

News

National Model

Updated: 1 hour ago
It may have taken 20 years, but Florida's election system is now being hailed as a national model.