Jackson County Schools offering free flu shots

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Schools have found a way to help prepare staff and students for flu season.

The Jackson County School District partnered with the county health department to offer flu shots for kindergarten through 12th grade students and school staff. The shots are free.

Students needed to return a signed parent consent form to receive the shot.

The flu shots were given in Graceville schools Wednesday. One parent says this makes safety very convenient for them.

“I think it’s a good thing the school is offering a flu shot because we don’t have to take off of work. It’s good for the kids with so much sickness,” said Lateisha Bell. “I just think it’s a good thing they’re offering it.”

The flu shots will be offered at different Jackson County schools throughout November.

