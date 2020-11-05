Local city manager honored with Gene Wright Municipal Resilience Award

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) - The Lynn Haven City Manager received the Gene Wright Municipal Resilience Award for 2020.

Vickie Gainer won the award from the Northwest Florida League of Cities, which is made up of cities from 16 counties stretching from Jefferson County to Escambia County.

City of Defuniak Springs Mayor and President of the Northwest Florida League of Cities, Bob Campbell, presented this award to Vickie Gainer.

“Due to your leadership, Florida’s municipalities are stronger than ever. Our municipal leaders are providing caring, well-thought out, and collaborative leadership while showing innovation, dedication, and perseverance to make sure day-to-day operations have not stopped. Floridians are working together!” wrote Campbell in a letter.

“In the City of Lynn Haven, we have worked so very hard to bring the city back after so many devastating things that have happened," Gainer said in a statement. "I appreciate our hard work being recognized that we have done to do just that. We appreciate your support! You have no idea how much this means to us! I know I have an awesome staff who stands behind me and I appreciate you recognizing my leadership.”

Gainer was presented the award Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.