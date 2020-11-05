Advertisement

Looking back on local voting following Election Day

By Olivia Michael
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It was a much different scene Wednesday at the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office compared to just 24 hours earlier.

“90,000 plus actually voted in this election. There were close to 60 [thousand] alone were just voting in person,” Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said.

More than 28,000 Bay County residents voted by mail.

“I was really pleased of how you could track that your ballot was received and recorded. It gave me a lot of confidence,” Bay County Resident Paul Palmer said.

Others, like James and Gwen Parmer, voted in person.

“It might have taken ten minutes at the most," said James, while Gwen added, ”Very efficient."

All of this took place during the backdrop of a pandemic.

“It may have affected a little bit of their method of voting. For the vote by mail, I would say that’s possibly what could have occurred. But again, everybody was really pushing vote by mail prior to the pandemic to some extent. So I just see that as a growing trend in the future,” Andersen said.

But that wasn’t the only thing different this year. Because of an emergency authorization, voters had the option to vote at any of the county’s 14 super voting sites, unlike previous years when voters were assigned one of 44 precincts.

“On Election Day, that one day you’d say, ‘Ok, everybody gets to go and vote but here’s one rule, you got to go to your precinct and only your precinct,’ so it could actually prove to be inconvenient to vote in that manner in the future,” Andersen said. That’s why he backs legislation that would make super voting sites the norm across Florida, something he believes will gain more momentum after this year’s success.

Andersen also said there’s still some more counting to do and the results are technically unofficial until they are sent to the state on Friday and eventually certified.

