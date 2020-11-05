Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting leaves wanted fugitive dead in Crestview

The fatal shooting happened near the McDonald's parking lot on Ferdon Boulevard in Crestview.
The fatal shooting happened near the McDonald's parking lot on Ferdon Boulevard in Crestview.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG) - A person wanted on out of state kidnapping charges is dead after a shoot out with law enforcement.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force Thursday morning. They say when they tried to take a wanted person into custody, that person fired at least one shot from inside a car in the McDonald’s parking lot on Ferdon Boulevard in Crestview.

They say officers fired shots back and the fugitive died at the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the fatal shooting and per standard protocol the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave with pay at this time.

