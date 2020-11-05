Advertisement

Pedestrian dead after crash in Okaloosa County

A Crestview man is dead after a pedestrian versus vehicle crash in Okaloosa County Wednesday night.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A Crestview man is dead after a pedestrian versus vehicle crash in Okaloosa County Wednesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle was traveling north on State Road 85 at about 9:05 p.m. just north of Lewis Turner Boulevard when the driver failed to stop for a pedestrian. The 34-year-old man did not survive his injuries.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

