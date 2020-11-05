Public Eye Soar Festival returns, re-imagined as drive through experience

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

A big event is coming back to Panama City this weekend. A guest joined us at the station with more details.

The Public Eye Soar Festival kicks off Friday, November 6 for the seventh year in a row, but this time it will have a different venue and format. The two-day event is free and open to the public through Saturday, November 6 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This year, the festival has been re-imagined as a drive-through experience featuring a half-mile of light, art, and projections wrapping around the Panama City Mall. Organizers call it the largest outdoor, public art gallery in the Southeast.

Since 2014, SOAR has featured more than 300 living artists from 23 countries and has displayed well over 2,500 works of art.

“Stop and gaze” opportunities will be available throughout the driving area so festival attendees can sit a while and watch the art. Attendees are also encouraged to bring paper and art supplies to stop and draw along with our guest doodlers this year.

Organizers say sponsorships are still available, and volunteers are needed.

