Record lionfish caught off Destin

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG) - A new record has been set for the biggest lionfish caught in the Gulf of Mexico.

Donald Vautrinot says he was spearfishing for red snapper off of Destin on October 18th when he went back down to snag a few lionfish.

“I saw a monster lionfish and immediately knew I wanted to measure it,” Vautrinot said. “I got really excited because I knew the Gulf record was around 18 inches but I didn’t know exactly and we didn’t have a cell signal to check it out there.”

Donald C. Vautrinot, right, with Alex Fogg. Photo courtesy of Donald Vautrinot.
Donald C. Vautrinot, right, with Alex Fogg. Photo courtesy of Donald Vautrinot.(Donald Vautrinot)

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials say when Vautrinot got back to the shore, they took it to Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Manager Alex Fogg for an official measurement. Fogg confirmed the massive lionfish was 18.19 inches, making it the longest lionfish caught in the Gulf of Mexico.

“I was pretty excited and messaged my wife the news right away,” Vautrinot said.

The previous record was held by Joshua Falkner, who caught a lionfish measuring 18.07 inches long. Vautrinot’s fish was just shy of the state record holder, caught by Captain Jimmy Nelson in 2015 in the Atlantic at 18.78 inches.

The lionfish caught by Donald Vautrinot was taken to Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Manager Alex Fogg for an official measurement. It came in at 18.19 inches long.
The lionfish caught by Donald Vautrinot was taken to Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Manager Alex Fogg for an official measurement. It came in at 18.19 inches long.(Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

The FWC encourages the removal of lionfish, which are an invasive species.

