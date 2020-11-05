Rep. Jay Trumbull appointed as Appropriations Committee Chair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - Representative Jay Trumbull, who was just reelected to his position in the Florida House, has been appointed to the House Leadership Team for the upcoming Legislative Session.

Trumbull, who represents the Panama City area as part of House District 6, was appointed by Florida House Speaker-designate Chris Sprowls Thursday as the Chair of the House Appropriations Committee. As the chairman, Trumbull will have jurisdiction over all spending legislation in the Florida House.

Trumbull was reelected to his fourth consecutive term Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.