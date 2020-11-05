Advertisement

Rep. Jay Trumbull appointed as Appropriations Committee Chair

Representative Jay Trumbull represents House District 6, which includes Panama City.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - Representative Jay Trumbull, who was just reelected to his position in the Florida House, has been appointed to the House Leadership Team for the upcoming Legislative Session.

Trumbull, who represents the Panama City area as part of House District 6, was appointed by Florida House Speaker-designate Chris Sprowls Thursday as the Chair of the House Appropriations Committee. As the chairman, Trumbull will have jurisdiction over all spending legislation in the Florida House.

Trumbull was reelected to his fourth consecutive term Tuesday.

