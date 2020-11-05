Advertisement

Steve Benton familiar with old job

This is his second time serving as Superintendent.
This is his second time serving as Superintendent.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Steve Benton has won the race for Superintendent of Jackson County Schools Tuesday night, and it’s a position he’s familiar with. He served in that role from 2012 to 2016.

“I feel like those were prosperous years,” said Benton. “And then in ’16 I lost the election.”

For the last three and a half years Benton has served as the principal at W. R. Toler K-8 school in Bristol. During that time, he says he’s seen problems develop in the Jackson County school system.

One problem he said he noticed is the lack of unity among administration, which he believes is caused by poor communication.

“I’m big on having an open door policy, letting people come in and tell me what’s going on,” said Benton. “If they have an issue I’d like to help them change it.”

He says minimal teacher raises and unprecedented circumstances like COVID-19 forcing learning online have caused staff morale to be low.

“I feel like there was not enough planning on the virtual part, and that would be one thing that I will be jumping into and looking at right off the bat and see how we can improve the virtual program,” said Benton.

Benton is also worried about the lack of safety around the new Marianna K-8 school.

“There’s a lot of issues with the new K8 which I would really like to use my background in construction and see what has happened to it,” said Benton.

Benton says he looks forward to getting Jackson County Schools going in the right direction.

“To get back on the right track, I know it’s been a lot with COVID and the hurricane,” said Benton. “But I feel like the beginning of the next school term, things will be a whole lot different.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Driver in Cottondale Halloween hayride crash dies

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The driver in a Halloween car accident in Washington County has died from his injuries.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Chris Smith
Warmer and more humid weather is on the way to the panhandle.

News

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The humidity & temperatures are on the increase here in the panhandle

News

Jackson County Schools offering free flu shots

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
The flu shots will be offered at different Jackson County Schools throughout the month of November.

Latest News

News

Florida’s new minimum wage is already raising concerns from local businesses

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Dani Travis
Candidates weren't the only ones on the ballot yesterday.

News

Bay District Schools to screen 2nd graders for gifted services

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Students identified as exceptional will be provided additional instruction in areas that are aligned with the students talents whether it is in the normal academic realm, STEM curriculum, music or the arts.

News

Looking back on local voting following Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
More than 90,000 Bay County residents voted in the recent General Election, according the Bay County Supervisor of Elections. Of those, 28,000 were voted by mail.

News

Florida’s election system hailed as national model

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
It may have taken 20 years, but Florida's election system is now being hailed as a national model.

News

David Collier named as new Panama City Fire Department Chief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Williams
City of Panama City names a new Fire Chief for the Panama City Fire Department

News

National Model

Updated: 1 hours ago
It may have taken 20 years, but Florida's election system is now being hailed as a national model.