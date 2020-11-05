Steve Benton familiar with old job

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Steve Benton has won the race for Superintendent of Jackson County Schools Tuesday night, and it’s a position he’s familiar with. He served in that role from 2012 to 2016.

“I feel like those were prosperous years,” said Benton. “And then in ’16 I lost the election.”

For the last three and a half years Benton has served as the principal at W. R. Toler K-8 school in Bristol. During that time, he says he’s seen problems develop in the Jackson County school system.

One problem he said he noticed is the lack of unity among administration, which he believes is caused by poor communication.

“I’m big on having an open door policy, letting people come in and tell me what’s going on,” said Benton. “If they have an issue I’d like to help them change it.”

He says minimal teacher raises and unprecedented circumstances like COVID-19 forcing learning online have caused staff morale to be low.

“I feel like there was not enough planning on the virtual part, and that would be one thing that I will be jumping into and looking at right off the bat and see how we can improve the virtual program,” said Benton.

Benton is also worried about the lack of safety around the new Marianna K-8 school.

“There’s a lot of issues with the new K8 which I would really like to use my background in construction and see what has happened to it,” said Benton.

Benton says he looks forward to getting Jackson County Schools going in the right direction.

“To get back on the right track, I know it’s been a lot with COVID and the hurricane,” said Benton. “But I feel like the beginning of the next school term, things will be a whole lot different.”

