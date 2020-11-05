Advertisement

The city of Parker held a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss contractor permits

By Natalie Williams
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKER, Fla. (WJHG) - Ever since hurricane Michael hit the area, many cities have had issues with contractors working without permits.

In Parker it has turned into a big issue not only with the city council, but with the homeowners who are hiring the contractors.

The Parker City Council held a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss how to deal with the issue. As of now it’s trying to draft an ordinance to penalize these contractors.

For a first offense, contractors would receive a warning. A second offense would warrant a fine. And any offense after that, the fines would continue to double.

The council is still discussing how to handle the situation but right now it just wants homeowners and citizens to be aware that if they hire a contractor, the contractors need to have the correct permits.

“That is why communicating to each and every property owner in the city that says, if you are going to do anything, make sure you check with city hal. Check and see if there is a permit required, understanding what the permit specification on what you can and can’t do and save yourself a lot of grief and headache down the road," said Parker Mayor Richard Musgrave.

Parker leaders believe it’s their responsibility to educate homeowners and the citizens of Parker about the contractors and about the permit requirements. And they are doing everything they can to make sure the people are aware.

