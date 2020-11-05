Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with mainly clear skies as just a few wispy upper level clouds are trying to move in from the west. We’re not as chilly starting out the day, but those susceptible to feeling chilly may still want a light jacket. Temperatures are starting out largely in the 50s. That’s a more seasonal average low for early November in NWFL. If you do need the jacket or extra layer early on this morning. Be sure it’s something you can easily shed heading into the daytime as we’ll warm up quickly.

In fact, temperatures should be able to reach the low 70s by the mid to late morning. Highs today top out around the upper 70s approaching 80 degrees.

Meanwhile, high pressure continues to move toward the Mid-Atlantic, and the Northern Gulf Coast sits at the base of this ridge. The clockwise winds around that high will start to feature a more easterly component to the winds over the next coming days. That will lead toward a bit of a warm up heading our way into the end of the week and most certainly by the weekend. The increasing easterly flow will also be a more humid breeze that will increase our moisture content and bring us a bit more cloud cover by then as well. Highs over the end of the week remain in the upper 70s, while the weekend will be closer 80 degrees if not the low 80s.

We’ll have to turn our attention back to the tropics by the weekend as Eta figures to move across Cuba and into the Florida Straits. The system this morning looks very unorganized over land in Central America. Yet models are still persistent at it moving back into the Western Caribbean and redeveloping.

Increased lift from around that system may lead toward a few stray showers developing in our skies by the weekend or early next week. The easterly flow across the Florida Peninsula, bringing our stray shower chance, may also steer Eta into the Gulf.

That’s something we’ll have to closely monitor as a possibility, and should see in the forecast cone for Eta by the weekend or early next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine returns to our skies with highs in the upper 70s near 80°. Your 7 Day Forecast has our warm up continuing into the weekend with a bit more clouds at times and a small chance for a stray shower.

