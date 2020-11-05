Advertisement

Walton County voter faces problem at the polls

Pyfrom's provisional ballot should be counted, according to the Walton County supervisor of elections.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOSSY HEAD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Joshua Pyfrom has been voting in Walton County since 2001.

This year, he was concerned about his vote being lost in the mail, so he decided the best course of action was to vote in person on election day.

But when he got to his voting precinct in Mossy Head Tuesday, he found out he wasn’t allowed to cast a ballot.

“It feels like I’ve been stolen from and denied my constitutional rights,” said Pyfrom.

Pyfrom was prepared with his photo I.D. and voter registration card, but what prevented him from voting that day was that apparently he already had.

“I was told that somebody in Orange County, in Orlando, had actually used my name, however changed my middle name and used my voter registration number in place to vote for me,” said Pyfrom.

Pyfrom was given a provisional ballot, but he says he wants answers as to why this happened.

Walton county supervisor of elections officials say this was a case of mistaken identity, and something that happens more often than one might think.

“We pulled Orange County’s voter and put him as our voter, and when their voter showed up to vote, they realized that they had yanked him, which happens all the time, in every election, in almost every county in Florida, we have chosen the wrong person,” said elections office employee LaJuana Rinker.

Rinker adds that election offices try to be proactive when people have similar names, as was the case with Pyfrom, but mistakes are still made.

“There are a lot of people that change both or all three names, so it’s hard when you’re looking at a database that has millions,” said Rinker.

The supervisor of elections said the issue was a clerical error, and has since been resolved. Pyfrom’s provisional ballot will be counted.

