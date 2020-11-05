Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Warmer and more humid air is on the way to the panhandle over the coming days. For tonight we will see lows a little warmer and mainly in the 50s. Skies will remain clear. Thursday will be mostly sunny w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. As we head into Friday and through the weekend we will see the lows creep into the 60s with highs in the 80s. We will see more clouds as well and small rain chances (20%).

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.