Wednesday Evening Forecast

Warmer and more humid weather is on the way
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Warmer and more humid air is on the way to the panhandle over the coming days. For tonight we will see lows a little warmer and mainly in the 50s. Skies will remain clear. Thursday will be mostly sunny w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. As we head into Friday and through the weekend we will see the lows creep into the 60s with highs in the 80s. We will see more clouds as well and small rain chances (20%).

