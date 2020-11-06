Bay County non profits to distribute CARES ACT funds

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - United Way of Northwest Florida announced that eight non-profit agencies have been chosen to distribute $5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds in Bay County.

The Bay County Commission selected United Way of Northwest Florida as the lead agency to see that the assistance is delivered to those who have suffered hardships due to COVID-19. The Act was passed in March of this year to provide $2 trillion in financial aid in the United States.

The first round of disbursements through the CARES Act will be to individuals who suffered financial hardships. Specifically, individuals are eligible for assistance in just four areas:

· Rent

· Utilities

· Food

· Child/adult care

Secondary disbursements from the CARES Act fund will assist small businesses and non-profits in Bay County and be available in the near future.

The United Way of Northwest Florida’s Funds Distribution Committee approved eight agencies to provide assistance to Bay County residents:

· A Hand Up International

· AMIkids Panama City Marine Institute

· Doorways of Northwest Florida

· Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida

· Family Service Agency

· Gulf Beach Baptist Church

· Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center

· Rebuild Bay County

Each individual agency has its own process for meeting with individuals to provide assistance. The public can go to www.unitedwaynwfl.org for specific information and available hours of assistance. Information is also available at www.baycountyfl.gov or by searching social media for #BayCountyCares.