Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Okaloosa County

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County is offering drive-thru COVID-19 diagnostic testing by appointment only at the health departments in Fort Walton Beach and Crestview.

Appointments can be made by calling 850-344-0566 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They say testing is available to anyone with and without symptoms at no cost. There are no age limitations, but children must be cooperative and able to complete the test without being restrained.

Antibody testing is not available at these sites.

