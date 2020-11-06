Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning despite some clouds cruising through our skies. Still plenty of sunshine to start off our day with.

Temperatures are mild out the door. You’ll be able to get your day started without needing the extra layer as we’re getting going largely in the 60s. We’ll be well into the 70s after 9am and on our way to highs returning to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees this afternoon. We’ll keep that similar warmth into the weekend as well, even turning more humid with easterly flow continuing.

We’re not expecting to see any rain chances under the clouds today. But as our easterly flow continues to draw in more moisture heading into the weekend, we may get a shot at a few stray afternoon showers. I wouldn’t expect them to be long lasting, or all that substantial in rain totals, as they’ll pass by quickly if you catch one. Rain chances this weekend will be roughly around 20% on the coast to 40% inland with otherwise a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Breezier winds will begin to pick up throughout the weekend and especially into Sunday and Monday with winds around 10-20mph expected by Sunday. We’ll see the winds increasing due to Eta moving out of the Caribbean waters across Cuba and turning left through the Florida Straits on into the Gulf of Mexico.

While some strengthening is expected in the Southern Gulf where waters are warm, if the system were to come north next week, it would likely be a weaker tropical system as Northern Gulf waters are closer to 80 degrees, with our shelf waters in the 70s. But stay tuned to Eta through the weekend and early next week as we continue to monitor the track of this nomadic system. Plenty could still change.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to mainly cloudy skies with highs around 80°. Your 7 Day Forecast brings about more warmth and humidity with partly to mostly cloudy skies and only small chances for a passing afternoon shower.

