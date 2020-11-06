Advertisement

Grand opening for new laboratory at St. Andrews Waste Water Treatment Plant

Thursday, there was a grand opening for the new environmental laboratory in Panama City.
By Natalie Williams
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - When Hurricane Michael hit, a lot of buildings were destroyed in Panama City. One of those buildings was the St. Andrews Waste Management Treatment Environmental Laboratory, a building essential to the function of the city.

Thursday, the city officially had the grand opening of the new laboratory. The laboratory ensures the sewage is being processed properly and that the water supply is meeting the standards for the health of the citizens.

Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen says the new building was an essential step for the city and the plant.

“As we look at trying and becoming the premier city of the panhandle in Florida, we are focusing on safety and security, infrastructure, economy, and quality of life, and this facility actually touches on all four of those domains," McQueen said.

McQueen adds that the city spent around $1.4 million to build the laboratory. Most of the money was found through insurance, as well as tax savings from previous upgrades to the plant.

