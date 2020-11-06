Local hospitalizations for COVID-19 on the rise in Friday report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 832,625 cases reported. There are 821,526 cases involving Florida residents and 11,099 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 17,224 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 7,087 cases. This includes 6,833 residents and 227 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 138 people have died from the virus and 398 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 18 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 6,901 cases. This includes 6,830 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 70 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 130 people have died from the virus. 355 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 40 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,721 cases. 2,437 of the cases are residents and 284 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 32 deaths from the virus and 131 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 12 people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,285 cases. 1,274 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 80 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, there is three person in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 976 cases. There are 958 residents and 18 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 13 deaths reported and 37 hospitalizations. As of Friday afternoon, there is one person in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,299 cases. There are 3,253 local cases and 46 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 83 deaths and 193 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 14 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 752 cases, 750 are residents and two are non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 15 people have died and 40 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 979 cases. They are 968 residents and 11 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 57 hospitalizations reported. As of Friday afternoon, there are two people in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 791 cases. There are 785 residents and six non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 87. Four deaths have been reported. 10 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 545 cases of COVID-19. 543 are residents and one non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 88 years-old. 11 people have died and 15 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 1:46 p.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 21 available adult ICU beds out of the 142 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

