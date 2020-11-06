New pedestrian sign added to Destin intersection after tragic accident

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Friends and family of Kohlton Ward are devastated after the eleven-year-old died in a bike accident in October.

One man who works near the Destin intersection of Main and Kelly streets says it has long been a dangerous one.

“Tons of kids that’ll be around, they ride bikes, baseball team kids. It’s a very family friendly neighborhood, so when that happened it kind of shook us up a little bit,” said Sanchez Barnes.

“I walk my daughter to school every day so it is helpful to be able to get cars to slow down so that we can cross the street and not be looking back and forth,” said Katie Grace, a neighbor near the intersection.

Many people we spoke with say adding a sign is a start but more needs to be done.

“I would not be opposed to them adding a stop sign on one of the intersections just to get people to actually stop, or even moving the crosswalk from where it is to the north side of the intersection I think would be helpful. It’d be easier for people to see crossing without having the turning lane in the way,” said Grace.

Grace said it’s unfortunate that it took a tragedy to get anything done with this intersection.

“[It] still makes me anxious, nervous, whenever I cross there. We weren’t home during the accident, but it definitely hits a little too close to home,” said Grace.

A memorial kickball tournament for Kohlton Ward will be held this Saturday at noon in Destin at Morgan’s Sports Center.

